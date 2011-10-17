Keiran Flanigan

HelvetiNote™ 2.0 - Coming Soon

Keiran Flanigan
Keiran Flanigan
  • Save
HelvetiNote™ 2.0 - Coming Soon ios ipad iphone icloud helvetinote app 2.0
Download color palette

Dropping shortly w/ full iCloud sync support. Excited about this one. HN design by Berger & Föhr.

Current version (1.0): http://itunes.apple.com/us/app/helvetinote/id372467135?mt=8

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2011
Keiran Flanigan
Keiran Flanigan

More by Keiran Flanigan

View profile
    • Like