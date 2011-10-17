🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Recently finished logotype for Cuberto (I didn't get the chance to post the process along the way, so thought I'd put two in one). The goal was to create a design that felt cohesive and clean with natural, flowing letter connections. It also had to be highly legible and not too elaborate.
Full size here (I really need to update my website..)