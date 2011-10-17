Claire Coullon

Cuberto

Cuberto lettering typography type custom type hand drawn logo design script logo sketch progress process wordmark
Recently finished logotype for Cuberto (I didn't get the chance to post the process along the way, so thought I'd put two in one). The goal was to create a design that felt cohesive and clean with natural, flowing letter connections. It also had to be highly legible and not too elaborate.

Full size here (I really need to update my website..)

