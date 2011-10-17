Vaughn Fender

"Debt is Slavery"

Vaughn Fender
Vaughn Fender
  • Save
"Debt is Slavery" occupy wall street type debt is slavery vaughn fender hand drawn
Download color palette

Came across this video on Vimeo : vimeo.com/30476100 - I thought the premise was silly, but the video was actually pretty sharp and I pulled this quote from a flag waver in one of the shots.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2011
Vaughn Fender
Vaughn Fender

More by Vaughn Fender

View profile
    • Like