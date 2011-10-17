Ricky Linn

Gd.

Ricky Linn
Ricky Linn
  • Save
Gd. vector red black typography type g d experiment
Download color palette

Taking a break from school work... been in a real rut with my current school projects, can't get anything going.

E19e75cc2d9d6dc947759fbebba2cea8
Rebound of
Norse
By Ricky Linn
View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2011
Ricky Linn
Ricky Linn

More by Ricky Linn

View profile
    • Like