Venn Diagram, inspired by Gerren Lamson "Venn by Pen" series

Venn Diagram, inspired by Gerren Lamson "Venn by Pen" series type typography
Personal work. Really, this was just something quick I came up with for wall art in my new house, based on photos from my honeymoon in San Francisco.

Posted on Oct 17, 2011
