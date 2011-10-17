Billy Baumann
Delicious Design League

Girl #2 detail

Billy Baumann
Delicious Design League
Billy Baumann for Delicious Design League
Hire Us
  • Save
Girl #2 detail artprint screenprint
Download color palette

Detail shot of a new artprint for Fab.com

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2011
Delicious Design League
Delicious Design League
Hire Us

More by Delicious Design League

View profile
    • Like