Andrew Brynjulson

Breast Cancer Fund

Andrew Brynjulson
Andrew Brynjulson
Hire Me
  • Save
Breast Cancer Fund pig piggy bank bra boob pink cancer logo illustration animal
Download color palette

This may be my crowning achievement. Created a few years ago, it's a logo for the "Boob Fund," a non-profit raising money to support families dealing with cancer treatment.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2011
Andrew Brynjulson
Andrew Brynjulson
A designer working on brands.
Hire Me

More by Andrew Brynjulson

View profile
    • Like