Jason Vanlue

Specs

Jason Vanlue
Jason Vanlue
  • Save
Specs iphone mobile ui app button touch navigation icons
Download color palette

Expanded options view for upcoming mobile web app (built in jQuery Mobile).

Trying to decide if it needs some background texture...thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2011
Jason Vanlue
Jason Vanlue

More by Jason Vanlue

View profile
    • Like