_74

_74 inadvertent haiku bottle baby switch birth illustration twin
"Infants switched at birth
Retail clerk called them sisters
Mess of life and chance"

Some work I had the privilege of doing on Inadvertent Haiku here: http://goo.gl/u9fcH

Posted on Oct 17, 2011
