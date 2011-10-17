Hector Mansilla

Star Fox Bomb

fangamer nintendo n64 star fox
This is a pin design that will acompanny the tee design I did for Fangamer. It's based off the Star Fox 64 version of the bombs.

Star Fox Baddie
Posted on Oct 17, 2011
