Ben Reffie

Dribbble 54

Ben Reffie
Ben Reffie
  • Save
Dribbble 54 halloween print vector poster grunge grindhouse
Download color palette

I started working on a Halloween poster just for fun. I used Coarses "False Friends Blackout" as my inspiration. More to come...

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2011
Ben Reffie
Ben Reffie

More by Ben Reffie

View profile
    • Like