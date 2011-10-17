Misha Miroshnikov

Tw Rebound

This is my 15 min's rebound just to show Xara Xtreme possibilities, especially 'bout making complex shadows.... damn! my dirty display displays too complex shadows :-) Anyway, the source is here: http://maiik.ru/dribbble/twitter_rebound.xar (xara xtreme 3.2)

Rebound of
Trendy Twitter Icon
By Kamil Khadeyev
Posted on Oct 17, 2011
