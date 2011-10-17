Beginning And End

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
For our Christmas Series we are teaching the names of Jesus to our Preschool to Elementary age kids. These are the Royal Ornaments that we will use to represent each name and these will be given to the kids as tree ornaments.