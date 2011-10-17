paul_snyder

Storybook

Storybook child fantasy storybook sermon series sketch
new key art for an upcoming sermon series on old testament stories. tried to create a childlike wonder at seeing these stories for the first time.

Posted on Oct 17, 2011
