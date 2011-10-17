Andreas Eldh

Logo experiment

Andreas Eldh
Andreas Eldh
  • Save
Logo experiment logo
Download color palette

A logo I made, mostly for fun, though I had a company in mind for it, so it's got some symbolics in it. Not going to be used for anything but I thought it looked nice so, here it is.

I'm a real newbie when it comes to logos...

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2011
Andreas Eldh
Andreas Eldh

More by Andreas Eldh

View profile
    • Like