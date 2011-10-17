Regina Casaleggio

Coco Tumblr Theme

Regina Casaleggio
Regina Casaleggio
Hire Me
  • Save
Coco Tumblr Theme tumblr theme floral brandon grotesque populaire
Download color palette

Having some fun with moodboards. Get to do my first Tumblr theme with Jonathan and the bunch at StyleHatch

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2011
Regina Casaleggio
Regina Casaleggio
No pixel gets left behind
Hire Me

More by Regina Casaleggio

View profile
    • Like