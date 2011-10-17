Apple TV PSD

Levin Mejia

I wanted to test myself to see if I could recreate an Apple TV with as little layers as possible. It took 4, and that includes the Logo and Noise. Of course the outer circles and reflection add to the count, all in all 8 layers. Not bad. Also, I'm making this a free resource. You can download the PSD here: http://cl.ly/B0X6

Posted on Oct 17, 2011
