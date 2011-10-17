Apple TV PSD

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
I wanted to test myself to see if I could recreate an Apple TV with as little layers as possible. It took 4, and that includes the Logo and Noise. Of course the outer circles and reflection add to the count, all in all 8 layers. Not bad. Also, I'm making this a free resource. You can download the PSD here: http://cl.ly/B0X6