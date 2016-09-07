Tomas Brunsdon

T O A S T Y M C T O A S T F A C E

mcface bread cute toast toaster
Check it out in (much) higher quality with some music on my Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/BKDq4v1hm5T/?taken-by=tomasbrunsdon&hl=en

An experiment in Isometric animation using only Illustrator and After Effects. The shadows were difficult, lots of masks and mattes!

I feel genuinely bad about putting faces on those slices of bread, but it had to be done.

Posted on Sep 7, 2016
