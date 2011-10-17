Little Help Please

Which one do you prefer? The sprites in the top image all hover to that green color ~ #4DB930 ~ which is one of the main colors on the site.

The sprite images at the bottom hover to a gradient version of the sites colors. (Dribbble=pink, Facebook=blue, etc...)

My question is what do you think would look better? The green is used throughout the site, and is the main color for all links. I've seen the solid colors done on sites before, but after testing them both, I can't decide.

(Icons are Gedy Rivera's)