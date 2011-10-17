Dan Cederholm

Instapaper 4 icon

Instapaper 4 icon instapaper ios icon app
Had the pleasure of creating the new Instapaper icon under Jason Santa Maria's art direction. The new app is superb, and it's out today! Read all about it from Marco and Jason.

Posted on Oct 17, 2011
