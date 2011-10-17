Jorde Vorstenbosch

TinyNote

TinyNote tinynote app
This is an idea I had for a Notes app, after looking through the App Store I couldn't find anything like this. This is the initial draft I came up with. Will work out more details in the process.

Preview of the top part.

Posted on Oct 17, 2011
