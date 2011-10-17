Ryan Boyle

Vampire Bat Transform

Ryan Boyle
Ryan Boyle
  • Save
Vampire Bat Transform animated gif illustration cartoon vampire bat halloween
Download color palette

A fun animation test for a vampire "trick-or-treater" transforming from his bat form. Created using Illustrator and After Effects.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2011
Ryan Boyle
Ryan Boyle

More by Ryan Boyle

View profile
    • Like