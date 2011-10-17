Aldrich Tan

Typophotography, deux

Typophotography, deux vintage poet poetry icon minimalist photography type typewriter logo
WIP logo for a collaborative project called "Typophotography", where one person's photos are combined with another one's words / thoughts.

Fixed the lens, thicknesses, corners, and text lines. Thoughts / suggestions?

Rebound of
Typophotography, un
Posted on Oct 17, 2011
