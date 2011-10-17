Simon Ålander

Addicted to Letters

Simon Ålander
Simon Ålander
  • Save
Addicted to Letters typography letters script addiction fontanel poster exhibition simon ålander coffee made me do it
Download color palette

Poster graphics for the exhibition "Black & White Are Not Colors". Read more about it here: http://bit.ly/pktElw

Wanna follow a nice Swede on Twitter? https://twitter.com/#!/simonalander

C48139c4bbdb3a1fc455e3e5a5e94ff9
Rebound of
Fontanel (sketch)
By Simon Ålander
Simon Ålander
Simon Ålander

More by Simon Ålander

View profile
    • Like