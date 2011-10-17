MenuBrain Icon

John Marstall

I still use this silly little app on a regular basis, and it works fine in Lion. So I decided to modernize the look. I realize I'm jumping on Apple's radial brushed satin nickel bandwagon here, but I think the look is appropriate for a little helper that just lives in your menubar.

You can check it out at menubrain.com.

Oct 17, 2011
