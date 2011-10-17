Tracklab Logo Exploration

Logo exploration for a Australian studio named TrackLab.

This was the first idea that spawned in my head, so I ran with that on the first concept. But even tho the studio will mainly be music production and recording, it will also deal with film and photography.

So I will need to rework the concept a bit.

I kinda liked the concept of this one, but I still feel like it's a bit much going on in it (like Gert van Duinen kindly also pointed out to me).

Type used is "Caramanna" by the oh-so-talented Nick Slater. It's available here on Dribbble: http://dribbble.com/shots/287853-Caramanna

All and any sort of feedback for ideas are highly appreciated.

Thanks in advance, Dribbble dudes :)