UXCI11 banner button call-to-action date typography barcamp
Just a little preview for UX Camp Italia 2011 website, to be released shortly. The third edition of UX Camp Italia will be held in Florence on Nov 18th.

FYI, the full site is now live at http://uxcamp.it :)

Posted on Oct 17, 2011
