Gianni Chiappetta

Send to Dropbox

Gianni Chiappetta
Gianni Chiappetta
  • Save
Send to Dropbox icon package dropbox logo
Download color palette

Icon for Send to Dropbox, a little web app that is launching soon. Feedback is appreciated! Thank you.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2011
Gianni Chiappetta
Gianni Chiappetta

More by Gianni Chiappetta

View profile
    • Like