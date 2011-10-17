SoftFacade's tutorial is here

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello everybody!
Here's our first tutorial you've been waiting for so long. The material was done for the workshop held by @tsozik at ValioCon 2011. Thanks, Drew!
.net Magazine have published it this weekend. Enjoy!
http://netm.ag/oTwuA5
Check us out at http://clay.global