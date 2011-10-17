Urban Dead Space

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
An illustration for a public exhibition during the Aarhus Culture Night 2011 festival. This piece is made to illustrate some of my ideas and feelings about dead spaces in urban planning and architecture, this particular scene is an interpretation of some of the widest open spaces of Aarhus University Park. The park is intended for public use and for students to sit down and work, people need smaller intimate spaces with a larger view in order to actually sit down and relax.