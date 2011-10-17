photographer identity

Sandro Dujmenovic

Sandro Dujmenovic
Sandro Dujmenovic
Identity for a photographer, monogram based on imposition(counterpunch) of the two letters—P & D.

Pouya Dianat is an Atlanta-based freelance photographer and the Atlanta Braves' official team photographer. His work has appeared in TIME, Sports Illustrated, ESPN the Magazine, USA Today, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times and many other major, metro daily newspapers.

http://pouyad.com

Posted on Oct 17, 2011
