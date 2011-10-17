photographer identity

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Identity for a photographer, monogram based on imposition(counterpunch) of the two letters—P & D.
Pouya Dianat is an Atlanta-based freelance photographer and the Atlanta Braves' official team photographer. His work has appeared in TIME, Sports Illustrated, ESPN the Magazine, USA Today, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times and many other major, metro daily newspapers.
http://pouyad.com