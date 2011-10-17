The Sickle Cell Association of Austin - Marc Thomas Chapter is a non-profit organization located in Austin Texas that strives to enhance and preserve the quality of life for Sickle Cell patients and their families.

Sickle cell disease is a hereditary blood disorder that attacks the red blood cells. It is called sickle cell because the diseased blood cells are long and shaped like sickles instead of the regular round shape of normal blood cells.

The challenge was to create a contemporary identity that would build a bridge between the community and the medical professionals, encourage donations, fund raising and corporate collaborations, attract and retain valuable employees.

I developed the logo and stationery design based on a simple and distinctive symbol: the shapes of two sickle cells forming a heart, suggesting care, unity, trust and hope.