Destiny Icon - Desktop and Full Size

Destiny Icon - Desktop and Full Size treasure chest gold ico icon wood
Desktop and full size icons for our school's Library Management System, "Destiny". I had a lot of fun making these - thanks to Alex Parker for the feedback.

Rebound of
Destiny Login Page Icon
Posted on Oct 17, 2011
