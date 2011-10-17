Cale Atkinson

Cale's Halloween Heads Peek

Last year I did 31 heads for the October lead up to Halloween. This year I took on another 31 and am currently setting up a big print of all the heads! Just a sneak of heads being compiled :)
You can find them here: http://caleatkinson.tumblr.com/

Posted on Oct 17, 2011
