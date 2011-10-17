Bart Kowalski

Absolut Homescreen (sup?)

Bart Kowalski
Bart Kowalski
  • Save
Absolut Homescreen (sup?) advert iphone fun
Download color palette

Sup everyone?

Long time on the sidelines, first time shooter. Just making a splash into the pool. Hopefully'll be uploading more work and WIP stuff soon.

This is a piece I did after reading Absolut Book and Absolut Sequel (about the Absolut ad campaign). See the full version on my website :)

Cheers

View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2011
Bart Kowalski
Bart Kowalski

More by Bart Kowalski

View profile
    • Like