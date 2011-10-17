Morgan Carmont

Cobalt 2 - Weather and Cydia

Two more icons to my new theme, Cobalt 2. First is weather, inspired by the infamous apple wallpaper featured on Leopard to Snow Leopard systems and also inspired by Vincent Winberg's weather idea. Second is Cydia.

Posted on Oct 17, 2011
