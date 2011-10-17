kirk visola

JALL comeback now

kirk visola
kirk visola
Hire Me
  • Save
JALL comeback now font hand down
Download color palette

This rotates in 10 second intervals but shows the fonts in Uppers and lowers and in test format. I am pretty happy with it overall. Thoughts?

7d4dee984fc641b19df11e56619a5beb
Rebound of
JALL font
By kirk visola
View all tags
Posted on Oct 17, 2011
kirk visola
kirk visola
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by kirk visola

View profile
    • Like