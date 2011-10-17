Medusa Underpainting Stage #1

🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Working on a submission for the deviantART "Face Your Monster Contest" during my free hours.
The Rules: Entrant must follow the instructions on Contest Site in the "Face Your Monster Contest" article and announcement and submit a completed entry consisting of a photograph of entrant's face as a monster.
The completed entry ("Work"):
- may use any medium including digital image manipulation software to represent the entrants face as a monster in a photograph
- must be the original work of the entrant and cannot use stock from commercial sites or from deviantART with the exception of textures and brushes.