Medusa Underpainting Stage #1

Working on a submission for the deviantART "Face Your Monster Contest" during my free hours.

The Rules: Entrant must follow the instructions on Contest Site in the "Face Your Monster Contest" article and announcement and submit a completed entry consisting of a photograph of entrant's face as a monster.

The completed entry ("Work"):

- may use any medium including digital image manipulation software to represent the entrants face as a monster in a photograph

- must be the original work of the entrant and cannot use stock from commercial sites or from deviantART with the exception of textures and brushes.