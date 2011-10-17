Liz Masters

Medusa Underpainting Stage #1

Medusa Underpainting Stage #1 medusa monster halloween portrait gorgon titan greek myth creature chthonic female
Working on a submission for the deviantART "Face Your Monster Contest" during my free hours.

The Rules: Entrant must follow the instructions on Contest Site in the "Face Your Monster Contest" article and announcement and submit a completed entry consisting of a photograph of entrant's face as a monster.

The completed entry ("Work"):

- may use any medium including digital image manipulation software to represent the entrants face as a monster in a photograph

- must be the original work of the entrant and cannot use stock from commercial sites or from deviantART with the exception of textures and brushes.

Posted on Oct 17, 2011
