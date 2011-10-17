Ugur Akdemir

The.internet.is.my.religion

The.internet.is.my.religion t-shirt. internet blue black cyan religion
This is a new item for my t-shirt collection. I designed a custom logo for this concept. It's consists of three letters.

Would you wear it?

Posted on Oct 17, 2011
