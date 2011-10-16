Marek Polakovic

Itsmywine

Icon for app called Itsmywine, created on Startupweekend in Bratislava. Simple and smart app for recommending wine that fit your taste. Let me know what do you think about this.

Posted on Oct 16, 2011
