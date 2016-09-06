Saba Talat

Doctor Who? o.O

Doctor Who? o.O illustration character design character inspection doctor mountain cloud vehicle car truck blog post
Another one from the many quickkkk illustrations for the blog post of KeepTruckin.

The Blog Post was about the '5 things industry veterans do during pre-trip inspection'

