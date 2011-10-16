joshua corliss

ImGame Arcade Cabinet Shatter Test 02

joshua corliss
joshua corliss
  • Save
ImGame Arcade Cabinet Shatter Test 02 token cabinet neo geo tg16 wii snes new game pixel grey red quarter app icon iphone pc 360 xbox ps3 sega cd n64 genesis nes joystick 3d photoshop arcade
Download color palette

Initial test/look and feel for the beta concept page. Working out dynamics and how the glass shards and phone reacted. Take 2.

joshua corliss
joshua corliss

More by joshua corliss

View profile
    • Like