Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Devi Natalia

True ESP Experience Map: Sales Team

Devi Natalia
Devi Natalia
  • Save
True ESP Experience Map: Sales Team persona stages journey chart map feeling analysis ux research flow experience map
True ESP Experience Map: Sales Team persona stages journey chart map feeling analysis ux research flow experience map
Download color palette
  1. devi-ty-experiencemap-sales.jpg
  2. ty-experiencemap-salesteam.jpg

Hi Dribbblers!

Here is a shot of high level experience map journey for Sales team on this True ESP project.

Mapping their overall experience journey from calling potential guests to sign them up for membership is a good exercise to put ourselves in their shoes before defining and strategizing further on user flow and IA.

View all tags
Posted on Sep 6, 2016
Devi Natalia
Devi Natalia

More by Devi Natalia

View profile
    • Like