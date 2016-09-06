True ESP Experience Map: Sales Team

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Dribbblers!
Here is a shot of high level experience map journey for Sales team on this True ESP project.
Mapping their overall experience journey from calling potential guests to sign them up for membership is a good exercise to put ourselves in their shoes before defining and strategizing further on user flow and IA.