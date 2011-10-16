Sergey Shapiro

Хануман

Sergey Shapiro
Sergey Shapiro
  • Save
Хануман logo yoga hanuman lettering calligraphy brush pen orange
Download color palette

It was decided to make logo bolder and less expressive to fit its main goal — be readable in a small size being placed in an online-store footer.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2011
Sergey Shapiro
Sergey Shapiro

More by Sergey Shapiro

View profile
    • Like