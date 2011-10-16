Jennifer Cirpici

OtherFocus Logo

Jennifer Cirpici
Jennifer Cirpici
  • Save
OtherFocus Logo otherfocus of logo branding orange brown blog
Download color palette

http://www.otherfocus.com logo.
Credits to Chris Baldie for the pattern :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 16, 2011
Jennifer Cirpici
Jennifer Cirpici

More by Jennifer Cirpici

View profile
    • Like