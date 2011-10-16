BanzaiTokyo

Ugly Bird for Twitter

Ugly Bird for Twitter twitter bird blue icon free freebie
This bird's name is Angor. He is a part of the ugly birds team - a series of twitter icons that we have developed for DesignContest.com. He and his buddies are free to download and use. Get more information at http://www.designcontest.com/ugly-birds

Posted on Oct 16, 2011
