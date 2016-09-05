Teddy Voisin

Smartwatch Music App

Smartwatch Music App ux ui app music smartwatch
A test design I made few months ago for a smartwatch music app. I wanted to try ideas for displaying the most informations possible without degrading the simplicity of this tiny screen hung to our wrist.

Posted on Sep 5, 2016
is a designer with lot of ideas and not enough time...

