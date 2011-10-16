Chris Brauckmuller

Chris Brauckmuller
Chris Brauckmuller
Personal Monogram
Working on my personal monogram. My initials form a sort of infinity symbol, representative of my view of design - an infinite loop of conceptualization, execution, and feedback that improves a product incrementally over time. The gear is an indication that what I create is functioning, working and living in the world, actively trying to improve it.

Posted on Oct 16, 2011
Chris Brauckmuller
Chris Brauckmuller
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
