🎟️ Designers! Get tickets to our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Working on my personal monogram. My initials form a sort of infinity symbol, representative of my view of design - an infinite loop of conceptualization, execution, and feedback that improves a product incrementally over time. The gear is an indication that what I create is functioning, working and living in the world, actively trying to improve it.