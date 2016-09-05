Gil
Gil
To the stars and beyond logo illustration platform start ups rocket branding
New branding project i'm working on at the studio, it's for a company that helps people with all the information they need when they would want to start there own company.

Hope you guys like it.

Have a great day!

Peace

Posted on Sep 5, 2016
