Jonatan Flores

Dribbble interview: Round 2

Jonatan Flores
Jonatan Flores
  • Save
Dribbble interview: Round 2
Download color palette

YAY! Dribbble interview: Round 2 is here! You know the rule: With quick answers tell us a few things about you ;)

27e9c3e2e240fce80a42fb1f395a8088
Rebound of
Dribbble Interviews
By Jonatan Flores
Posted on Oct 16, 2011
Jonatan Flores
Jonatan Flores

More by Jonatan Flores

View profile
    • Like